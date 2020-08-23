-
Wyndham Clark shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wyndham Clark makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Wyndham Clark makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 32nd at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 26 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under; and Ryan Palmer and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Clark's 109 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to native area on the par-5 seventh, Clark hit his 172 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 213-yard par-3 green eighth, Clark suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
Clark tee shot went 224 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Clark had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Clark's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
