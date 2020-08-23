-
Webb Simpson putts well in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson makes birdie on No. 11 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his round tied for 5th at 16 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 29 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under; and Daniel Berger and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Webb Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Simpson got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 1 under for the round.
At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Simpson hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Simpson's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for eagle. This put Simpson at 5 under for the round.
