Viktor Hovland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 19th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 25 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Hovland missed the green on his first shot on the 208-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Hovland chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hovland had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hovland's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Hovland had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 8 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 15th, Hovland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hovland to 6 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 17th, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.