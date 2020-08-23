Tyrrell Hatton hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 24th at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 29 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under; and Daniel Berger and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Hatton chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Hatton's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hatton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Hatton's tee shot went 279 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 112 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

Hatton hit his tee at the green on the 187-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.