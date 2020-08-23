  • Tyrrell Hatton shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyrrell Hatton sinks a 35-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.