Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 29th at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Duncan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at even for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Duncan chipped in his third shot from 48 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Duncan had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

At the 516-yard par-4 14th, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Duncan's 156 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.