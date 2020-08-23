-
Troy Merritt putts himself to a 6-under 65 in final round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Merritt finished his round tied for 28th at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Troy Merritt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Merritt hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Merritt's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 6 under for the round.
