Tommy Fleetwood putts well in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood’s birdie putt on No. 9 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Tommy Fleetwood sinks an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 42nd at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 16 under.
After a 285 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Tommy Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fleetwood had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fleetwood chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fleetwood hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his sixth shot, rolling a one-putt triple bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
