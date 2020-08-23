-
Tiger Woods shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tiger Woods saves par from the deep rough at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Tiger Woods lands his 201-yard approach, from the side of a hill in deep rough, on the green, allowing for a two-putt to save par at the par-4 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tiger Woods hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Woods finished his round tied for 59th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Woods's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Woods had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woods to 2 under for the round.
Woods hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woods to 3 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth Woods hit his tee shot 287 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Woods to 4 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Woods chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woods had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woods to 5 under for the round.
