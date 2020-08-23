In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tiger Woods hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Woods finished his round tied for 59th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Woods's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Woods had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woods to 2 under for the round.

Woods hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woods to 3 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth Woods hit his tee shot 287 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Woods to 4 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Woods chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woods had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woods to 5 under for the round.