In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Talor Gooch hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 18th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 28 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 21 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Gooch's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Gooch hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gooch hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Gooch chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Gooch hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Gooch had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.