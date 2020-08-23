  • Talor Gooch shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Talor Gooch makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

