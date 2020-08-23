In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Si Woo Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 39th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 29 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 158 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Kim's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 58 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 16th green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.