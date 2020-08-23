Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 19th at 12 under Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 27 under, Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under, and Danny Lee is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Muñoz went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Muñoz had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.