Scottie Scheffler shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 4th at 17 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 30 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 18 under.
At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Scheffler's tee shot went 302 yards to the native area and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Scheffler had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.
