Scott Piercy shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Piercy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 32nd at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 26 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under; and Ryan Palmer and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Piercy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
