Scott Harrington shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Harrington sinks lengthy par save at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Scott Harrington drains a 24-foot putt to save par at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Scott Harrington hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 66th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Harrington hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Harrington had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.
