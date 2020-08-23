Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round in 8th at 15 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 29 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Palmer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Palmer hit a tee shot 243 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Palmer's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 94 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Palmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.