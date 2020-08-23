  • Russell Henley rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Russell Henley hits his 2-yard approach on the par-5 18th hole to 2 feet and would make the putt for birdie.
