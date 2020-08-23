In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Russell Henley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Henley finished his round tied for 8th at 15 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 29 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under; and Daniel Berger and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Russell Henley got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Russell Henley to 2 over for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Henley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Henley's 165 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Henley hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Henley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.