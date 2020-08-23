  • Rory McIlroy shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Rory McIlroy lands his 193-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Rory McIlroy lands his 193-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.