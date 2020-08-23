Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 66th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McIlroy hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 516-yard par-4 14th, McIlroy chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.