Robby Shelton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Shelton finished his round tied for 10th at 13 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Robby Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Shelton chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Shelton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Shelton had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Shelton sank his approach from 132 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Shelton to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Shelton's 155 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 7 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 8 under for the round.