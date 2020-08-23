In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his round tied for 50th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Rickie Fowler chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Fowler's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 516-yard par-4 14th, Fowler chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

Fowler hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.