-
-
Richy Werenski shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Richy Werenski makes birdie on No. 10 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round in 68th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.