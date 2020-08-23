In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Paul Casey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his round tied for 49th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 26 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under; and Ryan Palmer and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Paul Casey's 134 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Casey's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Casey chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Casey went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Casey hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th. This moved Casey to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Casey had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Casey's 144 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even for the round.