Patrick Rodgers shoots 6-over 77 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round in 70th at 7 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Rodgers's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 129 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Rodgers hit his tee at the green on the 231-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 516-yard par-4 14th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Rodgers to 6 over for the round.
