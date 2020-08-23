-
Patrick Reed shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Patrick Reed makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Patrick Reed hit 4 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 50th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 16 under.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Reed's 153 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Reed hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reed at even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
