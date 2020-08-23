In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 62nd at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 542-yard par-5 second hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, McNealy's 169 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, McNealy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, McNealy's tee shot went 243 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 17th, McNealy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put McNealy at even for the round.