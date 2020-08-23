Matthew Wolff hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 46th at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Wolff hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Wolff's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Wolff had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Wolff's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.