-
-
Matt Kuchar putts well in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2020
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 20th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 28 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 21 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Matt Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kuchar hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kuchar's 163 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.