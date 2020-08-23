Matt Jones hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round in 69th at 2 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Jones reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Jones at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jones hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Jones's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 96 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jones to even for the round.