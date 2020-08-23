Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 30th at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 25 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Hubbard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hubbard hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Hubbard had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hubbard's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.