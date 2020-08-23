Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 13th at 13 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 29 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under; and Daniel Berger and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

At the par-5 second, Hughes chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.

Hughes hit his tee shot 302 yards to the fairway bunker on the 466-yard par-4 fifth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hughes had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hughes hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.