In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Louis Oosthuizen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 13th at 13 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 30 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 18 under.

At the 542-yard par-5 second, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 304 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 216 yards to the native area, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 67 yards to the green where he two putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth Oosthuizen hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Oosthuizen hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Oosthuizen's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

Oosthuizen his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 3 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 4 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.