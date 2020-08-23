-
Lanto Griffin shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Lanto Griffin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 56th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 24 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 16 under.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Griffin's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
