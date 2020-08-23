In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 30th at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 28 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 21 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Lee chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 412-yard par-4 17th, Lee went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.