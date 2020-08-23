-
Kevin Streelman finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
FedExCup Playoffs Begin, 4 Lead at -7, Tiger Shoots 68
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of the FedExCup playoff events. It’s a 4-way tie at the top after Harris English, Kevin Streelman, Cameron Davis and Russell Henley all shot 64. Seven players are only one shot behind, and Tiger opens with a 3-under 68.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 62nd at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Streelman's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Streelman hit his 127 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.
