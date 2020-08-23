-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Kevin Na in the final round at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kevin Na hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Na finished his round tied for 32nd at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kevin Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Na's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Na had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Na hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.
