  • Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Kevin Na in the final round at the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.