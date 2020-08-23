-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Kevin Kisner in the final round at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kisner finished his round tied for 3rd at 17 under with Daniel Berger; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 29 under; and Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Kevin Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Kisner chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Kisner hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kisner to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kisner's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.
