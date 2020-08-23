  • Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Kevin Kisner in the final round at the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.