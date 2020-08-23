In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 62nd at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Mitchell got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Mitchell's tee shot went 295 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 142 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Mitchell's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 12th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.