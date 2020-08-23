In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 30th at 10 under Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 28 under, Harris English is in 2nd at 21 under, and Scottie Scheffler, Ryan Palmer, Daniel Berger, Harry Higgs, Kevin Kisner, and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

Bradley got a double bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Bradley hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Bradley's tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bradley's 143 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Bradley's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Bradley had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.