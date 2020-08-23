  • Justin Thomas finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Justin Thomas birdies No. 9 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

