-
-
Justin Thomas finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Justin Thomas birdies No. 9 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Justin Thomas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 52nd at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 24 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 18 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Thomas's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
Thomas got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 516-yard par-4 14th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.