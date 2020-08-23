  • Justin Rose shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Justin Rose makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Rose sinks a 22-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Justin Rose makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.