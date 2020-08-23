-
Justin Rose shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose sinks a 22-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Justin Rose makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Justin Rose hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 23rd at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 26 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under; and Ryan Palmer and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the par-5 second, Rose chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Rose chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.
