Jon Rahm hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 4th at 16 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 28 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 21 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 17 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Rahm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Rahm at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Rahm hit an approach shot from 175 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Rahm hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Rahm had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 5 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.