Jason Kokrak delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the fourth at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and finished the round bogey free. Kokrak finished his round tied for 12th at 13 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 24 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 18 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Jason Kokrak hit his 196 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kokrak hit an approach shot from 153 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Kokrak hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Kokrak had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Kokrak's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 6 under for the round.
