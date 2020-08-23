J.T. Poston hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 39th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 28 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 21 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Poston chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

Poston hit his tee at the green on the 213-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Poston chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to even for the round.