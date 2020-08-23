-
Ian Poulter putts well in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ian Poulter birdies No. 15 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Ian Poulter hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round tied for 35th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 16 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Ian Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Ian Poulter to 1 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Poulter chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Poulter had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Poulter's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
