Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 29th at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 28 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 21 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Matsuyama's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Matsuyama chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Matsuyama had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Matsuyama hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.