Harry Higgs hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 11th at 14 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 30 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Higgs chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgs hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Higgs to even for the round.