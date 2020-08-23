-
-
Harris English shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Harris English sinks a 25-foot birdie on No. 8 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Harris English makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Harris English hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. English finished his day in 2nd at 19 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 30 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, English chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, English hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 12th, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, English reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.
-
-
