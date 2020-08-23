Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 43rd at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Grillo had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Grillo's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Grillo stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Grillo's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Grillo hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 233 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.