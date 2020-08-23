-
Dustin Johnson delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the fourth at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Johnson finished his day in 1st at 30 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-5 second, Dustin Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Dustin Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Johnson's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 7 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 8 under for the round.
