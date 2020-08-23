Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 50th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 24 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 18 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 second, McCarthy hit his 103 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, McCarthy had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCarthy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 213-yard par-3 eighth green, McCarthy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 13th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.