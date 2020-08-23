In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Danny Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 17th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 29 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under; and Daniel Berger and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Lee hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Lee's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee's tee shot went 305 yards to the native area and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Lee's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.